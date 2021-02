According to coach Mike Sullivan, Zucker is going to be sidelined "longer term" with a lower-body injury.

The Penguins have yet to release a specific timetable for Zucker's recovery, but it sounds like he's likely facing a multi-week absence at a minimum. As such, expect the 29-year-old winger to be placed on injured reserve in the coming days. Zucker's notched four goals and three assists while registering a minus-5 rating in 17 games this campaign.