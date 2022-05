Zucker (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus the Rangers on Thursday.

If Zucker is able to play, he would immediately step into the second-line spot being vacated by the injured Rickard Rakell (upper body). In addition to taking Rakell's even-strength spot, Zucker should be in contention to link up with the No. 2 power-play unit and should be capable of offering solid top-half fantasy value. If Zucker can't go, Drew O'Connor would step into the lineup instead.