Zucker (lower body) will be a game-time decision against the Islanders on Monday. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "He is participating in a full capacity [at practice]. He will be a game-time decision."

Zucker's return would be a huge boost for the Penguins who are still without Evgeni Malkin (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (lower body) and Brandon Tanev (upper body). If the winger does jump back into the lineup Monday, it would bring an end to his 19-game stretch on injured reserve. Zucker figures to slide into a second-line role once given the all-clear, though he will need to be activated off injured reserve in order to suit up.