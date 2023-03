Zucker (undisclosed) is regarded as a game-time decision for Thursday's contest against Dallas.

Zucker ended his four-game scoring drought with an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Colorado. He has 24 goals and 43 points in 67 contests this season. Jake Guentzel (undisclosed) is also listed as a game-time decision, so one or both of Alexander Nylander and Filip Hallander might draw into the lineup.