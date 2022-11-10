Zucker scored a goal on five shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Zucker had a shot that didn't quite get in, but Capitals goalie Darcy Kuemper bumped the puck in for the first goal of the game. The good fortune gave Zucker his second goal in the last three games and his third tally of the season. The 30-year-old winger has added six assists, 28 shots on net, 30 hits, four PIM and a plus-2 rating through 11 appearances. His success on offense has helped him maintain a second-line role.