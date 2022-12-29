site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Penguins' Jason Zucker: Gets pair of goals Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Zucker scored twice in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Detroit.
Zucker's second goal was scored on the power play. He has eight markers and 23 points in 31 contests this season. The 30-year-old had been limited to an assist in his previous three games.
