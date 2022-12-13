Zucker contributed two assists in Monday's 2-1 win over Dallas.
Zucker has six goals and 20 points in 27 games this season. He had just a goal and three points in his previous 10 contests. Perhaps Zucker's strong performance against the Stars will help him break out of his recent slump.
