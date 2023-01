Zucker tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the Canucks.

Zucker tied the game 3-3 in the first period with a one-timer off an offensive-zone faceoff. He'd add an assist on Evgeni Malkin's goal in the second. Zucker now has three points in his last two games after being held scoreless in his previous three contests. The 30-year-old winger is up to 10 goals and 16 assists through 36 games this season.