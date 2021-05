Zucker scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Zucker had gone seven games without a goal entering Monday, but now he's scored in back-to-back contests. The 29-year-old winger has been hindered by a lower-body injury in the middle of the season, but he's managed to produce 16 points in 36 points. He's still in a position to succeed as long as he holds onto a top-six role.