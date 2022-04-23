site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: penguins-jason-zucker-good-to-go-472284 | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Penguins' Jason Zucker: Good to go
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Zucker (illness) will play Saturday against Detroit.
Zucker is expected to skate on the second line and No. 2 power-play unit Saturday. He's picked up two goals through his last five games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jon Litterine
• 4 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read