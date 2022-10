Zucker (undisclosed) will play Saturday against Seattle.

Zucker missed two games due to the undisclosed injury. He has a goal and six points in six contests this season, so he'll try to resume the hot start he enjoyed before getting hurt. He's projected to play with Evgeni Malkin and Rickard Rakell on the second line in his return. With Jake Guentzel (upper body) returning to the lineup as well, Drake Caggiula and Samuel Poulin will both be healthy scratches.