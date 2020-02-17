Play

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Grabs assist Sunday

Zucker recorded an assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over Detroit.

In just three games with the Penguins, Zucker has already racked up two goals, one helper and eight shots while averaging 17:14 of ice time. As long as the 27-year-old continues to feature on the top line with Sidney Crosby, he will be an elite fantasy option the rest of the way.

