Penguins' Jason Zucker: Headed to Steel City
Zucker was traded to Pittsburgh via Minnesota on Monday in exchange for Alex Galchenyuk, Calen Addison and a 2020 first-round pick, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
The 28-year-old had been subject to trade rumors since last season and a trade finally came to fruition Monday. Zucker had been one of the more dynamic forwards for the Wild, racking up 14 goals and 29 points through 45 games this season. Zucker will add a veteran presence to the lineup and could slot into the top-six right away for the Penguins. He also adds stability to the organization, signed through the 2022-23 season, Zucker's contract holds a $5.5 million AAV.
