Zucker scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

With the Penguins shockingly down 4-0 early in the second period, Zucker sparked the comeback to life by slipping the puck past Michael Hutchinson midway through the frame before bringing Pittsburgh to within a goal early in the third, with both tallies coming from in close. It's Zucker's second multi-goal performance in the last three games and he has six markers in the last five, boosting the veteran winger up to 21 goals and 39 points through 59 contests on the season.