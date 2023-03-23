Zucker notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Zucker went 20 games without a helper, but he was plenty productive with 11 goals in that span. He had the secondary assist on the first of Jeff Carter's two tallies in the contest. For the season, Zucker is up to 43 points (nine on the power play), 174 shots on net, 183 hits, 41 PIM and an even plus-minus rating while serving as a fixture in the Penguins' middle six.