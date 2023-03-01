Zucker scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Zucker gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead late in the third period, firing a shot from an awkward angle that managed to sneak by Juuse Saros. Zucker now has goals in back-to-back games after scoring just twice in his previous 13 contests. The 31-year-old winger is up to 17 goals and 18 assists through 56 games this season.