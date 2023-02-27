Zucker found the back of the net in Pittsburgh's 7-3 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Zucker scored at 18:37 of the second period to increase the Penguins' lead to 6-2. He has 16 goals and 34 points in 55 games this season. Zucker entered Sunday's action in the midst of an offensive slump, recording two goals and three points over his previous 13 contests.