Zucker scored a power-play goal on two shots, logged 14 PIM, doled out three hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

Zucker gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead in the second period. Later in the frame, a scrum broke out, with Zucker and Ross Johnston each receiving 14 PIM for their respective roles in the situation. The goal was Zucker's second in the last three games after he had gone eight contests without one, and his trip to the sin bin was his first since Jan. 24. The winger is up to 15 tallies, 33 points (eight on the power play), 123 shots on net, 146 hits, 35 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 52 outings.