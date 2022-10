Zucker (undisclosed) will not play Tuesday versus the Flames.

Zucker is considered day-to-day, but he'll have to miss at least one game. He had two assists, including one on the power play, and four hits in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers. Considering his long injury history, it's always a concern when the 30-year-old is out of the lineup, but this should be a short-term issue.