Zucker managed two assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Sabres.

Zucker set up a Jeff Carter power-play goal in the first period and added the secondary helper on Kasperi Kapanen's third-period tally. Through 37 appearances, Zucker has 18 points, 66 shots, 21 PIM and 69 hits in a middle-six role.