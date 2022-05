Zucker (lower body) participate in line rushes during warmups, indicating he'll play in Saturday's Game 3 versus the Rangers, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Zucker warmed up with Jeff Carter and Brock McGinn on the third line. Barring a late change, Drew O'Connor will exit the lineup to accommodate Zucker's return to action after a three-game absence. The 30-year-old could also feature on the power play.