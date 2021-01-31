Zucker scored a goal on three shots while handing out five hits in a 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Zucker scored on a deflection to cap off a 3-on-2 rush, staking the Penguins to a 1-0 lead 7:39 into the game. The goal was his second in the last three games after he had collected just a single assist through his first six outings of the year. The 29-year-old has reached the 20-goal plateau in five of his last six seasons and scored six goals in 15 games after being acquired by Pittsburgh at last year's trade deadline.