Zucker (lower body) took the ice for a portion of Monday's practice. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "He participated today. We'll see how he responds. His status hasn't changed at this point, but obviously it's a great first step," per Pens Inside Scoop.

Zucker remains week-to-week, so fantasy players probably shouldn't expect him to play in the Penguins' next two games before the holiday break. Danton Heinen continues to fill Zucker's role on the second line with Evgeni Malkin, though Kasperi Kapanen or Ryan Poehling could also be candidates to jump up the depth chart while Zucker is out.