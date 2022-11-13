Zucker delivered three assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to Montreal on Saturday.

Zucker is on a three-game, five-point streak (two goals, three assists) and has 13 points in as many games. That's an extraordinary pace for a 30-year-old winger whose career year happened in 2017-18 (33 goals, 31 assists). Keep throwing him on the ice until he cools.