Penguins' Jason Zucker: Pots first two as Penguin
Zucker scored two goals in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
The two tallies came 102 seconds apart late in the second period, and the first proved to be the game-winner. Zucker, as many wingers have before him, is flashing immediate chemistry with Sidney Crosby, needing only two games to make his first impact on the scoresheet in a Pittsburgh jersey. On the season, Zucker has 16 goals and 31 points through 47 games, but he could pick up the pace in a significant way down the stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.