Penguins' Jason Zucker: Pots first two as Penguin

Zucker scored two goals in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

The two tallies came 102 seconds apart late in the second period, and the first proved to be the game-winner. Zucker, as many wingers have before him, is flashing immediate chemistry with Sidney Crosby, needing only two games to make his first impact on the scoresheet in a Pittsburgh jersey. On the season, Zucker has 16 goals and 31 points through 47 games, but he could pick up the pace in a significant way down the stretch.