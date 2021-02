Zucker tallied a goal and an assist with four shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Zucker banged home a Bryan Rust centering pass on the doorstep to extend Pittsburgh's lead to 3-0 midway through the third period. He returned the favor later in the frame, dishing to Rust on a 2-on-0 rush for an empty-net layup. The points halted Zucker's four-game scoring skid, giving him four goals and three assists in 15 contests this season.