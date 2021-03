Zucker was activated from long-term injured reserve ahead of Monday's tilt with the Islanders.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that Zucker would be a game-time call, but all signs indicate that he will be in the lineup for the first time since Feb. 23. The 29-year-old winger has seven points and 40 hits in 17 games this season. He'll likely skate in a middle-six role.