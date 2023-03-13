Zucker scored a goal on eight shots versus the Rangers on Sunday.
Zucker has now scored in four straight games and has racked up nine goals in his previous eight contests. With 24 tallies on the year, the 31-year-old winger could challenge for the 30-goal threshold for just the second time in his 12-year NHL career.
More News
-
Penguins' Jason Zucker: Lights lamp twice in comeback win•
-
Penguins' Jason Zucker: Two goals including winner•
-
Penguins' Jason Zucker: Nets game-winner Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Jason Zucker: Nets goal Sunday•
-
Penguins' Jason Zucker: Nets power-play marker•
-
Penguins' Jason Zucker: Goal drought continues•