Penguins' Jason Zucker: Scores goal in win

Zucker scored a power-play goal on six shots against Toronto on Tuesday.

Zucker has been on a tear since joining the Penguins, as he is riding a three-game point streak during which he registered three goals, one helper and nine shots. Paired up on the top line with Sidney Crosby, the 27-year-old Zucker should be a near lock to reach the 40-point mark for the fourth straight year.

