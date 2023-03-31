Zucker scored a goal on two shots, helping the Penguins to a 2-0 win over the Predators on Thursday.
Zucker scored a tap-in goal off a nice feed from Brian Dumoulin to open the scoring Thursday. This goal extends his point streak to three games with three points in that span. On the season, Zucker has 26 goals and 46 points in 71 games.
