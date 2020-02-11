Penguins' Jason Zucker: Set to play with Crosby

Zucker will be in Pittsburgh in time for Tuesday's clash with Tampa Bay and is expected to play on the first line with Sidney Crosby, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Coach Mike Sullivan will immediately throw Zucker into the mix on the top line and could even give him a look on the power play. In 45 games with the Wild, the winger racked up 14 goals and should be a near lock for a fourth straight 20-plus goal campaign. With Crosby as his center, the 27-year-old Zucker figures to be a top-end fantasy option the rest of the year.