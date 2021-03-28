Zucker (lower body) skated in a regular jersey during Sunday's practice, Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Zucker skated with a no-contact sweater Saturday, but he quickly has progressed to full-speed practice. The 29-year-old is seemingly closing in on a return to the lineup, and Monday's matchup against the Rangers could be a possibility. Zucker recorded seven points through the first 17 games. He'll need to be activated from long-term injured reserve before re-entering the lineup for the first time since Feb. 23.