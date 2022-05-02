Zucker (lower body) took the ice for a solo skate Monday and may be ahead of schedule. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "It's real significant. The fact that he's on the ice is a big step. We'll go from there, but we're certainly encouraged," Pens Inside Scoop reports.

While Sullivan didn't clear Zucker to play in Game 1 against the Rangers on Tuesday, it certainly should be something fantasy players are monitoring heading into that matchup. Whenever Zucker does get the green light, he should link up with Evgeni Malkin and Rickard Rakell on the second line and figures to be part of the No. 2 power-play unit.