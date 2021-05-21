Zucker registered a goal on his only shot in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Islanders in Game 3.

Zucker beat New York netminder Semyon Varlamov with a quick snap shot from the slot to give the Penguins a 3-1 lead late in the second period. It was the first point of the series for Zucker, who had nine goals and nine assists in 38 regular-season games this season.