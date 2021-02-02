Zucker scored a goal on three shots and added a pair of hits Monday in a 3-1 loss to the Rangers.
Zucker opened the scoring 9:05 into the game when he reeled in a carom off the end boards and tucked it into the open side of the net before Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin could recover. It was the third goal in four games for Zucker.
