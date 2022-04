Zucker's lower-body injury is still being assessed by the Penguins' medical staff, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports, effectively ruling him out versus Columbus on Friday.

The fact that there is still no clear picture regarding Zucker's status would seem to be a bad sign for the winger. If given the green light to play, Zucker would likely join Evgeni Malkin on the second line, a spot currently being occupied by Danton Heinen.