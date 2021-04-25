Zucker amassed an assist, five PIM and six shots on goal Saturday in a 4-2 win over the Devils.

Zucker was a physical force in this contest, and now the Penguins are just one point behind the Capitals for the lead in the top-heavy MassMutual East Division. Overall, the 29-year-old winger has been inconsistent in his 10th campaign, but he's picking up steam of late, as evidenced by his output of one goal and two assists over the last four games.