Penguins' Jason Zucker: Tallies both goals in loss

Zucker scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Zucker was good, but his teammates didn't add anything to the offense. He's racked up five goals and two helpers in nine games since he was traded to the Penguins from the Wild. The 28-year-old winger is up to 19 tallies, 36 points, 100 shots and a minus-4 rating in 54 contests this year.