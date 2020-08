Zucker netted a goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Zucker tapped in a cross-crease pass from Conor Sheary in the third period. The tally gave the Penguins some breathing room, as it extended the lead to 2-0. Zucker had 12 points in 15 games after being traded from Minnesota to Pittsburgh. The 28-year-old winger is capable of producing solid offense in a top-six role.