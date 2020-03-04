Penguins' Jason Zucker: Three-point performance in win

Zucker scored a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Senators.

He continues to thrive alongside Sidney Crosby. Zucker has racked up six goals and 10 points over the last 10 games, and while he might not stay hot enough to match his career-best campaign from 2017-18 (33 goals, 64 points), the 28-year-old figures to be very productive down the stretch.