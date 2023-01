Zucker scored a goal and added five hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Zucker has three goals and a minus-1 rating over his last five games. He's also notched 10 shots on net and 14 hits in that span. The 30-year-old winger is up to nine tallies, 24 points, 81 shots on net, a career-high 100 hits and a plus-3 rating through 35 appearances this season.