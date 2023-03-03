Zucker scored twice, including the game winner in overtime, in a 5-4 victory over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Zucker put the Pens up 3-2 at 15:06 of the second period on a breakaway. And then he pumped in a one-timer from beyond the right face-off circle after a cross-ice feed from Marcus Pettersson at 2:13 of the extra frame. Zucker has scored in three straight games and has four goals over that span. He has 19 goals and 37 points in 57 games this season.