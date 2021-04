Zucker had a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

After assisting on Evan Rodrigues' power-play marker in the second period, Zucker provided an insurance goal in the third by sliding a backhand from the slot under Igor Shesterkin's pads. Zucker's tenure in Pittsburgh got off to a terrific start with 12 points in 15 games after he was acquired from Minnesota last season, but he has failed to replicate that success in 2020-21, with just 10 points in 21 games.