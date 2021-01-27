Zucker scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Both Pittsburgh goals came in the third period as the team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to earn a point, with Zucker leading the way. The veteran winger managed only one assist through the first six games this season, but he appears to have regained his spot on Evgeni Malkin's line and could be poised for a hot streak as a result.