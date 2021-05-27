Zucker registered a goal and an assist with four shots and five hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders in Game 6.

Zucker deflected a Cody Ceci point shot less than two minutes into the second period to give Pittsburgh a 3-2 lead. He also picked up an assist on Jeff Carter's goal that opened the scoring 1:27 into the game. Zucker finished the series with two goals, one assist and 12 shots in six games.