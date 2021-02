Zucker (lower body) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Capitals, Chris Adamski of the Tribune-Review reports.

Zucker continues to be evaluated after he suffered a potentially serious lower-body injury during Tuesday's win over the Capitals. The 29-year-old has been a staple in the top six this season, scoring four goals and adding three assists across 17 games. Zach Aston-Reese has been practicing on Evgeni Malkin's line in place of Zucker.