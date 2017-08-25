McClement (lower body) signed a professional tryout contract with the Penguins on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The veteran was reportedly pondering his future early in the offseason, but will apparently give it another go -- with the defending champs no less. Just on a professional tryout initially, McClement will attempt to prove his worth in training camp to earn a spot as a bottom-six forward. Given his current age and declining output the last few seasons, it's unlikely the veteran will gain fantasy relevance in 2017-18 even if he earns a roster spot with the potent Penguins lineup.