Dea scored one goal in five games during 2017-18, while logging nine hits and one blocked shot.

Although Dea was able to make the lineup while injuries were striking Pittsburgh in January, he was just handed 5:29 of ice time and only launched one shot on goal -- which went in, and gave him a 100 shooting percentage for the year. Nonetheless, the 24-year-old had a fantastic year in the minors posting 50 points (18 goals, 32 assists) in 70 games, flashing the offensive potential that was on display in his last two juniors seasons, when he tallied 160 points in 133 games for QMJHL Rouyn-Noranda. With Pittsburgh's forward depth it will be hard for Dea to crack the roster, but will need a new contract regardless as he's due to become a restricted free agent.