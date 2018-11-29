Penguins' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Claimed off waivers
Dea will rejoin the Penguins after the club snatched him off the waiver wire Thursday, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.
Since the Penguins were originally trying to move him to the minors, the team will be able to immediately ship in to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. In 20 games with the Devils, the center notched five points, six PIM and 19 hits. While Derek Grant should continue to fill the fourth-line center role, the Pens are high on Dea and could give him a look sooner rather than later with Matt Cullen (lower body) sidelined.
