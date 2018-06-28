Dea agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Dea was qualified by the Penguins at the deadline and signed a deal that matches his previous one with the organization. The youngster logged five games for the club this past season, in which he tallied one goal (a game-winner), one shot and two PIM while averaging a mere 5:29 of ice time. Pittsburgh is stacked down the middle of its lineup, which means the center will likely need to shift to wing if he is going to see more action during the 2018-19 campaign.